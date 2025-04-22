Chae Soo Bin and Kim Young Kwang in talks to join fantasy romance drama Charge Me Up: Report

Actress Chae Soo Bin is gearing up to make a return to the small screen with the upcoming fantasy romance drama Charge Me Up. On April 21, 2025, Korean media outlet Xports News reported that the actress has been confirmed to play the female lead in the much-anticipated series, based on a web novel of the same name.

Set in a world where electricity can mean the difference between life and death, Charge Me Up follows the extraordinary love story between two seemingly ordinary people whose fates become intertwined in the most unexpected way. The series will center around a man living with a deteriorating artificial heart that requires constant electrical energy to function and a woman with a unique ability: she can generate electricity from her body. As their paths cross, they find themselves drawn to one another, not only because of their rare circumstances but also through a deep emotional connection that transcends the physical.

Chae Soo Bin is set to portray Na Bo Bae, the female protagonist who becomes a literal and metaphorical source of power in the life of the male lead. Chae, known for her roles in When The Phone Rings, I'm Not a Robot, and The Fabulous, has steadily built a reputation for portraying strong, relatable female characters, and her casting in Charge Me Up has sparked enthusiastic responses across social media platforms.

Adding to the excitement, actor Kim Young Kwang is also reportedly in talks to join the cast as the male protagonist, Baek Ho Rang. Kim, who recently made a cameo appearance in the historical fantasy drama The Haunted Palace, has long been admired for his commanding screen presence and emotional range. If finalized, this pairing would mark the first on-screen collaboration between Kim Young Kwang and Chae Soo Bin, an unexpected but refreshing match that fans are already eager to see unfold.

Behind the camera, Charge Me Up is helmed by director Park Soo Won, known for crafting compelling and character-driven narratives in dramas like Birthcare Center and Work Later, Drink Now 2. With Park at the helm, viewers can expect a heartfelt and visually rich production that brings fantasy elements with real emotional stakes.

While specific details regarding the premiere date remain unannounced, it has been reportedly confirmed that Charge Me Up will be released on a global streaming platform, making it accessible to international viewers from the start. As of now, viewers are keeping an eye on official updates from the production house or the agencies representing the lead actors.

