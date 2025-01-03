Liked Yoo Yeon Seok-Chae Soo Bin’s When the Phone Rings? 7 K-dramas to binge next including fan-favorite Business Proposal
Romance thriller When the Phone Rings is about to air its last couple of episodes this week. Here are 7 K-dramas to binge-watch next if you like it.
Episodes 11 and 12 of Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin's When the Phone Rings will be released on January 3 and 4. With a big showdown ensuing between Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Park Jae Joon (the kidnapper), the last two episodes will be a thrilling ride. Wondering what to watch next after the show ends? Here's a list of 7 K-dramas to choose from.
King the Land
Genre: Romance, comedy, drama
Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Im Yoon Ah, Kim Ga Eun, Go Won Hee
Director: Im Hyun Wook
Writer: Choi Rom
Number of episodes: 16
Date of release: June 17 - August 6, 2023
Network: JTBC
King the Land is a feel-good drama involving the love story of a CEO of a hotel and his top employee. Besides the predictable dislike-to-love trope, this drama also showcases the life of ambitious middle-class workers.
Love Scout
Genre: Workplace romance, mystery, drama
Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Jun Hyuk, Jung Soo Hyun, Woo Jung Hoon
Director: Joon Ho and Kim Jae Hong
Writer: Kim Ji Eun
Number of episodes: 12
Date of release: January 3, 2025
Network: SBS
Love Scout explores the blossoming relationship between a successful businesswoman, who excels in her career but falters in her personal life, and her exceptionally organized secretary, who seamlessly balances his professional and private responsibilities, fulfilling his parental duties well.
No Gain No Love
Genre: Romance, comedy
Cast: Shin Min A, Kim Young Dae,
Director: Kim Jung Sik
Writer: Kim Hye Young
Number of episodes: 12
Date of release: August 26 - October 1, 2024
Network: tvN, TVING
No Gain No Love follows a money-minded woman, who gets into a contract marriage with a young worker of a convenience store in her locality, in order to receive marital benefits from her workplace. But things get complicated when her husband joins the same office.
When the Stars Gossip
Genre: Romance comedy, sci-fi
Cast: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun
Director: Park Shin Woo
Writer: Seo Sook Hyang
Number of episodes: 16
Date of release: January 4, 2025
Network: tvN
In When The Stars Gossip, an astronaut on a zero-gravity space station encounters a mysterious space tourist with a secret motive. Romance and sci-fi collide as the two of them unexpectedly find themselves falling for each other, complicating their lives and missions.
Love in Contract
Genre: Romance, comedy, drama
Cast: Park Min Young, Ko Gyung Pyo, Kim Jae Young, Kang Hyoung Suk
Director: Nam Sung-Woo
Writer: Ha Gu-Dam
Number of episodes: 16
Date of release: September 21 - November 10, 2022
Network: tvN
Love in Contract tells the story of a woman, groomed to be a contract marriage specialist. During the contract marriage period, she lives with her husbands, having a 'no strings attached' relationship with them, but her plans seem to tumble when she starts falling for one of them.
Business Proposal
Genre: Romance, comedy
Cast: Kim Se Jeong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Seol In Ah, Kim Min Kyu
Director: Park Sun Ho
Writer: Han Sul Hee, Hong Bo Hee
Number of episodes: 12
Date of release: February 28 - April 5, 2022
Network: SBS
Business Proposal follows a popular food company owner falling for one of his employees after she meets him on a set-up date, in place of her chaebol (industrialist) best friend. The best friend, on the other hand, develops a crush on his secretary.
Where Stars Land
Genre: Workplace romance, mystery, drama
Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Chae Soo Bin, Rowoon, Lee Soo Kyung
Director: Shin Woo Cheol
Writer: Kang Eun Kyung
Number of episodes: 12
Date of release: October 1 - November 26, 2018
Network: SBS
Where Stars Land revolves around the lives of airport staff at Incheon Airport, focusing on two employees in the passenger service department with very different personalities. One of them is very efficient at his work, but socially awkward, while the other often gets in trouble despite her hard work.
ALSO READ: BTOB's Lim Hyun Sik makes it to Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart with debut OST When the Phone Rings' See The Light