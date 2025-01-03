Liked Yoo Yeon Seok-Chae Soo Bin’s When the Phone Rings? 7 K-dramas to binge next including fan-favorite Business Proposal

Episodes 11 and 12 of Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin's When the Phone Rings will be released on January 3 and 4. With a big showdown ensuing between Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Park Jae Joon (the kidnapper), the last two episodes will be a thrilling ride. Wondering what to watch next after the show ends? Here's a list of 7 K-dramas to choose from.

King the Land

Genre: Romance, comedy, drama

Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Im Yoon Ah, Kim Ga Eun, Go Won Hee

Director: Im Hyun Wook

Writer: Choi Rom

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: June 17 - August 6, 2023

Network: JTBC

King the Land is a feel-good drama involving the love story of a CEO of a hotel and his top employee. Besides the predictable dislike-to-love trope, this drama also showcases the life of ambitious middle-class workers.

Love Scout

Genre: Workplace romance, mystery, drama

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Jun Hyuk, Jung Soo Hyun, Woo Jung Hoon

Director: Joon Ho and Kim Jae Hong

Writer: Kim Ji Eun

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: January 3, 2025

Network: SBS

Love Scout explores the blossoming relationship between a successful businesswoman, who excels in her career but falters in her personal life, and her exceptionally organized secretary, who seamlessly balances his professional and private responsibilities, fulfilling his parental duties well.

No Gain No Love

Genre: Romance, comedy

Cast: Shin Min A, Kim Young Dae,

Director: Kim Jung Sik

Writer: Kim Hye Young

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: August 26 - October 1, 2024

Network: tvN, TVING

No Gain No Love follows a money-minded woman, who gets into a contract marriage with a young worker of a convenience store in her locality, in order to receive marital benefits from her workplace. But things get complicated when her husband joins the same office.

When the Stars Gossip

Genre: Romance comedy, sci-fi

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun

Director: Park Shin Woo

Writer: Seo Sook Hyang

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: January 4, 2025

Network: tvN

In When The Stars Gossip, an astronaut on a zero-gravity space station encounters a mysterious space tourist with a secret motive. Romance and sci-fi collide as the two of them unexpectedly find themselves falling for each other, complicating their lives and missions.

Love in Contract

Genre: Romance, comedy, drama

Cast: Park Min Young, Ko Gyung Pyo, Kim Jae Young, Kang Hyoung Suk

Director: Nam Sung-Woo

Writer: Ha Gu-Dam

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: September 21 - November 10, 2022

Network: tvN

Love in Contract tells the story of a woman, groomed to be a contract marriage specialist. During the contract marriage period, she lives with her husbands, having a 'no strings attached' relationship with them, but her plans seem to tumble when she starts falling for one of them.

Business Proposal

Genre: Romance, comedy

Cast: Kim Se Jeong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Seol In Ah, Kim Min Kyu

Director: Park Sun Ho

Writer: Han Sul Hee, Hong Bo Hee

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: February 28 - April 5, 2022

Network: SBS

Business Proposal follows a popular food company owner falling for one of his employees after she meets him on a set-up date, in place of her chaebol (industrialist) best friend. The best friend, on the other hand, develops a crush on his secretary.

Where Stars Land

Genre: Workplace romance, mystery, drama

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Chae Soo Bin, Rowoon, Lee Soo Kyung

Director: Shin Woo Cheol

Writer: Kang Eun Kyung

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: October 1 - November 26, 2018

Network: SBS

Where Stars Land revolves around the lives of airport staff at Incheon Airport, focusing on two employees in the passenger service department with very different personalities. One of them is very efficient at his work, but socially awkward, while the other often gets in trouble despite her hard work.

