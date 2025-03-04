DJ Koo declines half of Barbie Hsu’s inheritance? Update on possible split between husband and two kids; REPORT

The entertainment industry is still mourning the unexpected passing of beloved actress Barbie Hsu, who tragically died on February 2, 2025, due to pneumonia complications following a severe flu. As her family continues to process their immense loss, legal proceedings regarding her estate have now been settled, with reports confirming that her wealth has been divided among those closest to her.

According to China Times on March 3, Barbie Hsu’s estate was equally distributed among her husband, DJ Koo (Koo Jun Yup), and her two children, following Taiwan’s inheritance laws. This division ensures that her loved ones receive an equal portion of her assets, safeguarding the financial future of her family.

Barbie Hsu’s total wealth was reportedly divided into three equal parts, with DJ Koo receiving one share while the remaining two were allocated to her children. However, since her children are still minors, their inheritance will be placed under the legal guardianship of their biological father and Barbie Hsu’s ex-husband, Wang Xiaofei, a Chinese businessman. As per Taiwanese law, a parent with custody rights also holds the authority to manage their minor children’s financial matters. With Wang Xiaofei officially granted full custody of their children, he will oversee their inheritance until they reach adulthood.

Local reports indicate that both Wang Xiaofei and Barbie Hsu’s mother reached a peaceful and amicable agreement regarding the estate, ensuring that the legal proceedings followed proper guidelines. It was important to the family that Hsu’s assets were allocated fairly and in accordance with her wishes.

Advertisement

Despite being legally entitled to a portion of Barbie Hsu’s estate, DJ Koo has chosen to decline his inheritance. Previously, he took to Instagram to share his heartfelt thoughts, writing, “The precious inheritance that Barbie left behind was something she worked hard to accumulate to protect her beloved family. Therefore, I intend to give up my rights to it and entrust everything to my mother-in-law”, as quoted by AllKpop.

Various Chinese-language media outlets estimate that Barbie Hsu’s total estate is worth approximately 600 million yuan, which is roughly 82.4 million USD. With the equal division of assets, each beneficiary would receive approximately 27.5 million USD. However, with DJ Koo relinquishing his share, the final redistribution of the inheritance may be adjusted accordingly or given to her mother.

Barbie Hsu was a household name in Asia, having gained widespread fame through her role as Shan Cai in the 2001 hit drama Meteor Garden, the Taiwanese adaptation of the popular Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers. Her portrayal of the kind-hearted yet strong-willed protagonist won the hearts of audiences across Asia, making her as one of Taiwan’s most iconic actresses.

Advertisement

In her personal life, Barbie Hsu was first married to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, with whom she had two children. Their marriage lasted over a decade before they announced their divorce in 2021. However, in a twist of fate, she reconnected with her former boyfriend from 20 years prior: South Korean musician DJ Koo. The two had briefly dated in the late 1990s but had lost touch over the years.

Their love story took the world by surprise when they announced their whirlwind marriage in March 2022, just months after reconnecting. However, Barbie Hsu’s passing on February 2, 2025, came as a shock to fans and the entertainment industry alike. What initially seemed like a seasonal flu turned into severe pneumonia complications, ultimately leading to her untimely death.