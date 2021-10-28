EXCLUSIVE: Rajat Kapoor on Call My Agent: Bollywood and OTT platforms; Praises Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi

Call My Agent: Bollywood featuring Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra and Radhika Seth will be released tomorrow. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actors opened up on their upcoming show, their weird experiences with talent managers, surge in the OTT platforms, and the opportunity for actors that it brings along. Elaborating on the same Soni says, “Of course, it's given a new lease of life to people like me, who were kind of just relegated to I don’t know where.”

She further adds, “So definitely, suddenly it's like a door has opened and the dust has blown out of it. However, I would like to say that this is not my comeback, I have been coming back for the last 20 years. This is just part of my long long long comeback.” Rajat adds that a surge in OTT platforms has definitely brought in some new opportunities. “Look at somebody like Jaideep Ahlawat, who with one Paatal Lok has found a character, a persona, and an appreciation that he hadn't for the last 10-12 years, and he has been around for that long, or now Pratik Gandhi with Scam,” says Rajat.

He also states, “So it is churning out its own stars, and that will continue. Pratik would not have got this kind of a role, without the OTT platform. So it's a great time for actors for sure, because things are being written which would not have been written otherwise, and actors like these are being cast in these roles, which would not have come their way otherwise.”

Call My Agent: Bollywood revolves around four talent agents, who are struggling to keep their company afloat.

