Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Arhaan Khan given a legal notice for staying at Rashami Desai's house? He comments

Arhaan Khan has reportedly been served a legal notice for staying at Rashami Desai's house. Rashami and Arhaan's relationship in Bigg Boss 13 house was much highlighted.

Bigg Boss 13 will be witnessing its finale next week. The season received tremendous love and is considered one of the most successful ones so far. However, it is and 's relationship which made a lot of headlines and grabbed focus this season. The two entered as potential love birds, but looks like, many revelations inside the house has finally made Rashami realise that Arhaan is perhaps not the right person.

According to reports, Arhaan has been sent a legal notice by police after residents of Rashami's house filed a complaint. It was earlier revealed that Arhaan had been staying in Rashami's place and had even invited his relatives to stay there. However, when we contacted Arhaan, he exclusively denied it to us saying, "It is not at all true. Who is spreading such rumours?" Well, rumour or not, things have definitely taken a 360-degree turn for the duo.

Meanwhile, when we asked Rashami about her relationship status in the Bigg Boss house press conference, she revealed that she doesn't see a future with Arhaan anymore. ‘I don’t think I have a future with him’ she said, which surely clears the air that she is apparently calling off her relationship with Arhaan. She further adds along with the statement that she is done with him. Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship has been a hot debate ever since the beginning. Everyone was, in fact, shocked to know that Arhaan is married and has a child too which Rashami Desai was unaware about.

