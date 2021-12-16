Brahmastra: Will Ranbir Kapoor join Hrithik Roshan to become the second successful superhero of India?

We are living in a world full of superheroes from the universe of Marvel and DC. Spiderman: No Way Home is creating history at the box-office across the globe. In the midst of 15 superheroes created by Hollywood, there has been just one Indian superhero, who managed to make his presence felt – Hrithik Roshan as Krrish. The superhero character portrayed by Hrithik, rooted deep in the Indian mythology, has been a cult among the Indian audience with fanfare extending across generations.

Hrithik is the first and only successful superhero in India, and one has been expecting the actor to hit the ball out of the park with Krrish 4 soon, which is set against the backdrop of time travel. Years have gone by, but none has managed to cement their position as a superhero. Almost 2 decades since the inception of the Krrish universe, we see a ray of hope in the superhero space with Brahmastra. While the film isn’t exactly a superhero film, as the makers have often described it as a modern mythology set in a fantasy world, the protagonist is a superhero with powers to emit fire from his fist.

It’s touted to be the costliest Hindi film with a production cost of Rs 300 crore ($40 Million), and with all the stuff that’s spoken about in the industry, one expects Brahmastra to be the much-needed success in the superhero space for Bollywood which eventually translates into the Astra-Verse. Ranbir as an actor and star has always shown the potential and the industry is hopeful of finding their second superhero with in Ranbir with Brahmastra.

September 9, 2022 will be an important day, given that the future of this mega budget saga depends on how the first part has been received. And for the makers to proceed with the franchise, acceptance of Ranbir Kapoor as a man with superpower is a must. Interestingly, HR and RK are soon collaborating on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, with the former playing Ravan and latter one being Lord Ram. Will India find it’s second superhero? Well, only time shall say.

