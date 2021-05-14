Casting Coup: Alia Bhatt & Shahid Kapoor would be an apt choice if Adrift is ever remade in Hindi

Featuring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin in the lead, Adrift was released in 2018. In this column, we write about actors we think can play the parts from the original, if its remake is ever made in India.

All movie genres are entertaining in their own way, but there is something about real life stories that is exciting, interesting and entertaining - all at the same time. In the past, we have loved many Hollywood non-fiction stories including Sean Penn’s Into The Wild, Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can, Steve McQueen 12 Years A Slave, Ron Howard’s A Beautiful Mind, and many more. From the Hindi film industry, there is Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal, Nandita Das’s Manto, Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and R Balki’s Pad Man among many other films. There is another true story that was released on screen in 2018, and captured everyone’s imagination - Adrift.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film featured Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin in the lead. They play Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp respectively in this real life story, which largely revolves around a much-in-love couple who are stuck in the Pacific Ocean after being hit by a hurricane. There is a twist here too, which you will discover by the end of the film. It is based on the book Red Sky at Mourning written by the real Tami Oldham Ashcraft, and keeps you hooked through the narrative. The best part about it is that the story keeps moving back and forth, however not once that becomes a hindrance in the flow.

Now we wonder if this movie was ever to be remade in India, which actors would suit the part. To begin with, I believe would be apt to play Tami. Her character has multiple layers in the film which grows through the narrative. Looking at Alia’s repertoire, in the past too she has aced many multi-layered characters - including in Highway, Udta Punjab and Raazi.

Shailene had received much applause for her performance in this film, and Alia too will surely master the part in the Hindi version, if it's ever made.

Moving on to Richard, the role was originally played by Sam Claflin. If a Hindi version of Adrift is made, will be the best choice for the role. He has proved his versatility multiple times onscreen before, and this time too he wouldn’t disappoint his fans.

Survival drama is a much loved genre all over the world, and Adrift is one of the nicest films made in this space.

