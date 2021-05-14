EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu & Vikrant Massey starrer Haseen Dillruba to release on July 2; Read Deets

Besides Taapsee Pannu & Vikrant Massey, this upcoming thriller also features Harshvardhan Rane.

has a series of interesting films lined up for release. Right from Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket to Rahul Dholakia’s Shabaash Mithu and Aakash Bhatia’s Looop Lapeta. She also has Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba in her kitty, and Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on this upcoming film, which is penned by writer Kanika Dhillon. We have exclusively learnt that the makers have zeroed in on a release date of this Taapsee, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane starrer thriller.

“Haseen Dillruba will now be released on July 2, 2021 on Netflix. The makers were toying with other dates as well, but have now finally decided to stick with July 2,” informs a source close to the development. This film was earlier supposed to release in September last year in theatres, however, it had to be postponed because of the Covid situation. “‘I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it’. Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020,” Taapsee had informed on social media in December 2019.

In October last year, Taapsee had announced the film’s completion by uploading an image on Instagram from the set. She captioned it as, “And it’s a wrap on #HaseenDilruba! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic). Here’s to getting ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na. P.S - don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil, the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could.”

On the OTT platform’s official website, Haseen Dilruba has been described as, “Under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.”

We reached out to Netflix for a confirmation on the release date, however we have yet to hear back from them.

