EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are top contenders for Rajkumar Hirani’s Lala Amarnath biopic

Rajkumar Hirani is presently immersed in the post-production phase of his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. With the social comedy entertainer almost ready for a release on Christmas weekend this year, the filmmaker has already started preparing for his next directorial venture. The 3 Idiots director is next working on the biopic of Independent India’s first cricket captain, Lala Amarnath. Now, we hear Hirani is considering two actors to lead this sports biopic.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are the top contenders for the Lala Amarnath biopic. Rajkumar Hirani is keeping his casting options open and will decide on it once the script is ready. "Hirani wants to make it either with Aamir or with Ranbir. Like his previous films, this one has also first gone to Aamir, who has liked the script and shown his interest. In case Aamir passes it up, the filmmaker will go to Ranbir, who headlined his last blockbuster, Sanju. Hirani has briefly spoken to Ranbir about it and will formally approach him after Aamir's final response," a source close to the development told us.

Lala Amarnath biopic to go on floors in the second half of 2024

The Lala Amarnath biopic is currently in the scripting stage and is expected to go on floors in the second half of the next year. Aamir and Ranbir's casting in this film will also depend on their respective shooting schedules for other projects. While Aamir is reportedly starting his yet-to-be-announced next film in January 2024, Ranbir is committed to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which is also supposed to take off ground in the first quarter of 2024. "Ramayana is a very pre- and post-production-heavy project. It will require Ranbir relatively less time to shoot on physical sets, as a significant portion will be filmed using Chroma technology. Same for Aamir, as his next film is a medium-budget project that will wrap up within three months. As of now, Hirani is sitting with writers on a regular basis, giving final touches to Lala Amarnath's story, and will decide on the cast only after the release of Dunki," the source said, further adding that he might also go to Vicky Kaushal if it doesn't materialize with Aamir and Ranbir. Hirani has already worked with Vicky on Sanju and the forthcoming Dunki, in which he plays a special cameo role.

Talking about Dunki, the film marks Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration and is one of the most-awaited Indian films coming out this year. The comedy entertainer revolves around the theme of the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA. Written by Hirani's regular collaborator Abhijat Joshi along with Kanika Dhillon, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in the lead roles. It releases in cinemas on December 22, 2023.

We reached out to the representatives of Rajkumar Hirani for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

