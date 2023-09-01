EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas' most-awaited Salaar release postponed; Deets Inside

The Indian movie calendar has just encountered a significant setback. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Prabhas’ Salaar, one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year, has been postponed from its scheduled release date of September 28. The pan-India action thriller, directed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame, will not be hitting screens this month due to pending post-production work. The prevailing talk in the trade circle suggests that Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire might now be released in December 2023 or January 2024, and an official announcement regarding the new date is expected soon.

"Salaar holds a prominent position among the big films emerging from India, and the creators are determined to meet the high expectations of fans and moviegoers. Unfortunately, the film is not yet ready and requires additional time for post-production. Consequently, Prabhas, Prashant Neel, and their team collectively agreed to postpone the movie from its original September 28 release date. The distributors in the USA and India have also been notified about it, while the USA’s bookings will be canceled and refunds will be issued. The makers will finalize a new date and make an official announcement soon,” an industry source informs Pinkvilla. This abrupt delay is expected to cause a ripple effect throughout the entire movie calendar, and we'll know more about its effect once the new date is announced.

Salaar is one of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema this year, offering an unparalleled larger-than-life cinematic experience. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran assumes the role of the lead antagonist, while pivotal roles are portrayed by Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, and others.

We reached out to the film's representatives for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

