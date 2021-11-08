EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol to play a retired police officer in Malayalam film Joseph remake; M Padmakumar to direct

Sunny Deol is on a roll as the actor is finally shifting gears taking up author backed roles. He just wrapped up shooting for R Balki’s psychological thriller, Chup and now we hear that the actor is all set to feature in the Hindi remake of 2018 Malayalam language crime thriller, Joseph. The film will be directed by M Padmakumar, who helmed the original one too and will be produced by Kamal Mukut.

“Sunny Deol is looking to switch gears by signing on for some strong content driven films and is more inclined towards the thriller space. When Kamal Mukut approached him to feature in the remake of Joseph, he watched the film and was bowled over by the film. He only had one request and that is to keep the film as gritty and real, as the Malayalam original,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the paperwork has been done and the film is currently in the pre-production stage. The original film featured Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Athmiya Rajan and Malavika Menon in key roles. Sunny will step into Joju's shoes from the original.

There is a buzz that Joseph remake might go on the floors before Gadar 2 as the makers of the latter are yet to lock the entire screenplay and other pre-production aspects. Joseph is an investigative thriller, which revolves around the life of four retired policemen. It won a special mention in the National Awards too and was rewarded at all local award ceremonies in Kerala. It was a runaway hit and completed 125 day run at cinema halls in Kerala.

Sunny’s character is that of a retired policeman, who has unique and sharp investigative skills. He will sport a very special salt and pepper look through the film as his attire will be that of an ageing yet fit cop. Apart from Chup and Joseph, Sunny is in talks with R Balki for an emotional family drama, which pairs him alongside Revathy and Shruti Haasan. He also has Apne 2 under his kitty, however, one is yet to hear on the exact status of the film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as more updates on the shoot schedule and casting in the film are on the way.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol back to Pakistan in Gadar 2; This time for his son Utkarsh Sharma