EXCLUSIVE: Abhijeet Bhattacharya says 'Chaand Taare is not only for Shah Rukh Khan', calls it 'anthem'

Chaand Taare is Shah Rukh Khan's one of the most popular songs of his illustrious career in the Hindi cinema. It is a motivational "anthem" for many people out there.

Playback singer, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who crooned this melodious song, believes so.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya talks about Chaand Taare's popularity

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Abhijeet Bhattacharya shared how Chaand Taare, the track from his 1997 film, Yes Boss became popular among the masses. So much so that now, it is safe to call it an "anthem".

"It’s not a song. Jaise aap ek anthem ko gaana nahin bol sakte, jaise Shankar Mahadevan ka ek gaana hai Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani, it’s not a song, it’s an anthem, wo gaana ban gaya hai (You can't call an anthem a song. Shankar Mahadevan's track, Sabse Aange Honge Hindustani is not a song, but an anthem. It has now become the song)," Abhijeet said.

Referring to devotional compositions like Om Jai Jagdish Hare and Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari, Abhijeet said that they were initially the songs and later turned into ‘arti’. These spiritual tracks have become so popular that they are played everywhere, he added.

Chaand Taare is an "anthem" for ambitious people, says the singer

Abhijeet Bhattacharya further elaborated that Shah Rukh's track, Chaand Taare continues to inspire and motivate the ones who are ambitious in their lives.

"...Waise hi Chaand Taare, har industrialist, her politician, her celebrity, jisko ek restaurant main bhi ek success chahiye..[who has an "ambition"], unke liye anthem hai ye (Similarly, Chaand Taare is like an anthem for every industrialist, every politician, every celebrity and even the restaurant owners aspiring for success in their lives),” the singer said.

Abhijeet "couldn't believe" how the song, Chaand Taare was composed

The playback singer further discussed an anecdote about the composition of Chaand Taare.

"Ye bana kaise I can’t believe Javed Sahab ne likh diya (I can't believe how this song was composed. Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics)," he said. Quoting Akhtar, he added, "Maine toh likh diya bhai, gaana tum banao bhai, hum kuch nahin kar sakte humne likh diya hai (I have written the song, now you compose it. I can't help it, I have done my work)."

Abhijeet Bhattacharya then praised the music-composer duo Jatin-Lalit for the song, Chaand Taare.

The track is remembered for predicting Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom in Bollywood. SRK danced in front of Mannat in a sequence from the song.

Fans call it 'manifestation' and often discuss how dreams come true.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on various tracks like Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon, Wo Ladki Jo, Aur Kya, Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishare, Tumhein Jo Maine Dekha, Suno Na Suno Na, and Badi Mushkil Hai.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992. SRK played a supporting role in it. Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor were the main leads in the 1992 movie. He played negative roles in three films in the 1990s including Darr, Bazigar, and Anjaam which got him recognition in the Hindi film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan is best known for movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Devdas, Swades, Chak De India, Chennai Express, Veer Zara, and My Name Is Khan.