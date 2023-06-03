EXCLUSIVE: Adipurush Action Trailer out on June 6; Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & team to launch at a mega event

The month of Adipurush release is finally here and the buzz around the film is increasing with every passing asset. The makers over the last month unveiled the trailer, followed by two songs – Jai Shri Ram and Ram Siya Ram – creating the right amount of noise around the film. With 13 days left for the release on June 16, team Adipurush is ready to strike with another asset on June 6. According to sources close to the development, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, and others in team Adipurush are all set to unveil the action trailer of the film on June 6 at a grand event in Tirupati.

Adipurush Action Trailer on June 6

“Adipurush team will launch an action-packed 2-minute 27-second trailer on June 6 at a mega event in Tirupati in the presence of fans and the media. While the first trailer was about the emotions of Shri Ram, the second one will dive into the world of big-scale action that the film has to offer. The trailer will focus on the epic battle between Lord Ram and his nemesis, Raavan,” revealed a source close to the development.

Adipurush Action Trailer will kick start the countdown to the film’s release and also put forth the details on advance booking of the film. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is touted to be the most expensive film of Indian Cinema and the makers are bullish on it to set the box office on fire upon its theatrical release.

Adipurush advance bookings to open next week

The film features Prabhas as lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. It celebrates the victory of good over evil and will be released in 2D and 3D on June 16. The advances are expected to open by June 10, 2023. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Adipurush.

