EXCLUSIVE: After Delhi HC order, announcement on film based on Sushant Singh Rajput's life to be made soon

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, criminal lawyer Ashok Saraogi's wife Sarla, who is making a film based on SSR's life, revealed that they will soon be making an announcement.

With the Delhi High Court rejecting Sushant Singh Rajput family's plea against making a film based on the actor's life, criminal lawyer Ashok Saraogi is all set to announce the release of his film Nyay. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he revealed that they will soon be making an announcement. Speaking to us, Saraogi said, "We were waiting for the verdict. Even if they are moving the Supreme Court, but in all probabilities, we will make the announcement in this coming week.''

Criminal Lawyer, Ashok Saraogi's wife Sarla is making a film inspired from the life of Sushant Singh Rajput titled Nyay: The Justice. Speaking about the subject, Saraogi said, "This film is based on true events inspired from the life of Sushant Singh Rajput. If I'm making a biopic of a living person then permission is required. But if I 'm making a film inspired by somebody's life no permission is required and I'm not damaging anybody's reputation. On the contrary, I'm supporting Sushant and demanding justice for the actor. I don't think there will be any problem."

So, is the film going to focus on Bollywood's drug connection? Saraogi says, "I am going to focus generally on what happens in the film industry and drugs will be part of it and a lot of it will come from whatever was there in the public domain."

Thus, Saraogi is not concerned about the court suit by Sushant's family. Sarla stated, "I am of the view that ultimately the court will decide. But I also feel that their suit is immature as they don't even know the content of my film.''

On the other hand, Ashok Saraogi has been a part of the Sushant Singh Rajput's investigative case as he represented the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi.

For the unversed, late Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed a plea seeking a restrain on films proposed on the actor's life. However, the Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed it. It will soon be a year since Sushant's demise as the actor passed away on 14 June, 2020, at his residence in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC refuses to stay release of film based on Sushant Singh Rajput's life; Dismisses KK Singh's plea

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×