EXCLUSIVE: After Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff to commence shooting for Ganapath in UK from October end

Pinkvilla recently reported that Tiger Shroff is off to London for a 40-day schedule of his upcoming action thriller, Heropanti 2. The actor will be shooting for a major chunk of this Sajid Nadiadwala production at real locations in the UK. And now we have learnt that right after calling it a wrap on Heropanti, Tiger moves on to commence work on the ambitious Vikas Bahl directed Ganapath.

“Tiger’s shooting calendar is jam packed. While work on Heropanti 2 begins from September 10, he will call it a wrap on the UK schedule of the actioner by October 20. Taking a few days off, he directly jumps to start shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath in the UK. The crew of this action-packed futuristic thriller, set against the backdrop of mixed martial arts, is already in the UK, prepping to start work on the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

It will be a marathon schedule of over 40-days. “The schedule will be a blend of real-life locations and sets. Since the film also has a futuristic timeline, the makers plan to shoot some key portions against the green screen too,” the source added. Ganapath marks the reunion of Tiger Shroff with Kriti Sanon, 8 years after their debut film, Heropanti.

Tiger is expected to wrap up both Heropanti 2 and Ganapath by early 2022. On completing the two projects, he moves on to the Rohit Dhawan directed Rambo remake, which is produced by Sidharth Anand. It’s said to be among the most ambitious action films of Hindi cinema, based on Sylvester Stallone’s classic franchise. Tiger is also in talks with a top banner for an action-packed love story, to be helmed by a filmmaker, who directed a hit film in 2019. However, it’s in very nascent stages at the moment.

