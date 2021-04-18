EXCLUSIVE: After SRK, Rajkumar Hirani to direct Ranbir Kapoor again, and it’s not PK sequel!

Ranbir Kapoor had a cameo in the Aamir Khan starrer PK directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Buzz in the trade is, the actor is teaming up with the filmmaker on PK sequel.

The 2018 release, Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani proved to be a gamechanger for , as he became the only actor after and to make an entry in the Rs 300 crore club. The actor also won acclaim for his flawless portrayal of Sanjay Dutt on the screen. Through the shoot, the actor formed a bond with his director and the same reflected even during the promotions. And now, we have learnt that the duo is set to collaborate again on a feature film.

Contrary to the buzz, it’s not a sequel to PK, but an original script, that Raju has been working on. “Raju has a bank of ideas ready to roll, and while working on Sanju, he had discussed one particular plot with Ranbir, which the actor fell in love with. In-fact, that was supposed to be Hirani’s immediate next after Sanju at one point of time, as had multiple film commitments lined up,” revealed a source close to the development. The idea is said to be in typical Rajkumar Hirani space of social comedy.

However, when SRK rescheduled his line up, he got in conversation with Rajkumar Hirani, who has been wanting to work with SRK ever since his debut. They discussed two ideas – one of which was a two-hero film on the lines of Munnabhai franchise with SRK and a young actor and other being the immigration story, set against the backdrop of Canada. The conversations led to the collaboration coming the forefront, as both of them were genuinely kicked about not just working together but also the potential of the script. A source informs that SRK was bowled over by both the ideas that Hirani had developed, but was more inclined towards the immigration story first.

“Hirani had also discussed the immigration story with Ranbir on a personal front, that he is developing at present for Shah Rukh Khan. RK had loved that one too, but, the story demanded a senior actor. Hirani had expressed his idea of making it with Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir felt that the actor would fit the character like a hand in glove. Ranbir has gone around in his friend circles saying that the SRK - Raju Hirani film will be a game changer for Bollywood,” the source informed.

At present, Rajkumar Hirani is working on the second half of his next with Shah Rukh Khan. Insiders reveal that the filmmaker doesn’t go on the floors till he has everything written on the paper, and he is satisfied with the written material. “He has had multiple drafts of the script, but still finding the ideal closure to the story, which is resulting in delays. Once the script is locked, the shoot wouldn’t take long, as the maker intends to wrap it up in a quick span of five to six months. He just has to execute all that’s written on paper,” the source added. After finishing the SRK film, Hirani will move onto the idea that he discussed with Ranbir Kapoor.

“He is definitely doing one more film with Ranbir, and it’s just a matter of time. Right now, all energies are on developing and taking his next on floors. Once that’s out of system, will the Ranbir film come to the forefront. The actor has already said a yes to the idea, and will adjust the dates of Hirani, as and when, the director is ready to roll,” the source concluded. Meanwhile, Ranbir has films like Shamshera, Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan's next and Animal under his kitty. Stay tuned for more exclusives on Ranbir Kapoor.

