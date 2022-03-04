EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to launch Runway 34 trailer on March 21; Promo to be attached to RRR globally

Ajay Devgn is among the most celebrated actors of Hindi cinema and is currently busy locking the final edit of his directorial, Runway 34. The edge of the seat drama, set against the backdrop of aviation features him alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is set to storm the big screen during the Eid 2022 weekend.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn and his team have massive plans for the marketing campaign of this film. The actor/director is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of Runway 34 on March 21 at a grand event in Mumbai. "Ajay is clear on leaving no stone unturned to make his dream project reach the audiences. He is all set to unveil the theatrical trailer at an event in Mumbai on March 21 in the presence of the entire cast," revealed a source close to the development.

The gripping trailer will give the audience a glimpse into the aviation world created by Ajay Devgn and insiders insist that it the trailer will leave a mark on the audience. "The trailer will be attached globally to the prints of RRR. The idea is to make it reach a wide section of the audience and what better than RRR to attain that. Everyone who watched RRR will get a glimpse of Runway 34 on the big screen," the source added.

We hear, a short teaser too might be out soon, to mark a build-up for the trailer. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all updates on Runway 34.

Also Read|Runway 34: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan & Rakul Preet Singh's characters' posters out; To release next year