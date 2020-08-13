EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn shares why Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the perfect film to watch on Independence Day

Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set for his TV premiere on Independence Day 2020 on Star Gold. Ahead of it, Ajay Devgn revealed why the film is special and can be a perfect way to salute the heroes on Independence Day.

Every Independence day, Indians gear up to pay their tributes to all the fallen heroes who gave up their lives fighting for our freedom. A film that also celebrated one such hero is , Kajol and starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The visual extravaganza, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of one of the greatest warriors India has seen. Tanaji Malusare was known for his intelligence and strength. His valour still makes the Nation proud.

Tanaji's win against the Mughal warrior Udaybhan Singh to take back Sinhagad fort was one of the biggest historic moments for India. It’s that chapter of history which everyone should know about and Ajay Devgn thinks that this Independence Day we should revisit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Talking about why one should watch the film on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Ajay spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and said that Tanaji’s journey fills up every heart with pride.

Talking about the same Ajay Devgn shared, “Tanaji’s journey has made a mark in Indian history and I am happy that I could make it into a film. He was an unsung warrior and saluting him brought me immense pride. I am looking forward to watching Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior again on Star Gold with my family on Independence Day. I must say, it’s in keeping with our National sentiments.”

Celebrate this Independence Day with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior premiering on Star Gold at 12 noon. The Maharashtra audiences can also choose to watch the film in Marathi on Star Gold. The film is one of the biggest hits of 2020 and Ajay, Saif and Kajol’s performances in the same were loved. Hence, catching it this Independence Day would be perfect to pay respect to the unsung heroes who fought for our homeland.

Also Read|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn on reuniting with Kajol: 'We are the same on screen as we are at home'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×