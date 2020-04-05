EXCLUSIVE: Akhlaque Khan on upcoming web series Phone a friend, the current web space scenario and more

Akhlaque Khan is all set to be seen in the upcoming web series called 'Phone a friend.' Ahead of the release, he got candid with PINKVILLA in an exclusive chat about all things web, content, and more.

Actor Akhlaque Khan is gearing up for a fun web-series titled Phone A Friend, and co-starring him in the lead role is Swati Kapoor. It is a sci-fi romantic which is definitely likely to bring a smile on everyone's faces. Given the current scenario of lockdown where everyone is stuck to their phones all the time, many might also be able to relate to this. We got in touch with the protagonist, Akhlaque Khan, who got talking about the series, and a lot more on the webspace.

Ask him about the web series and he says, "So basically I play this 27-year-old professor, who happens to be a loser, doesn't have any friend, has never had a girlfriend and hasn't and is a virgin. He seems to be very jealous of people on social media, and he is living a very dull life. What we are showing is that the phones that we use as a mode of communication are in fact alive and they communicate amongst themselves but they don't let us humans know about it. What follows is an interesting story of the phone making the decision to approach someone via an experiment in an attempt to stop the wrongdoings of human beings. It is basically a light-romantic comedy of sorts."

When quipped if he feels that the lockdown is going to be an advantage at a time the web series is releasing, and he says, "I feel it is going to be, also given how the entire world is gloomy right now, something that is light is a right thing for this time. Also, given it is about phones, we will be able to relate to it."

Talking about how the web series is a sci-fi and hence has something different to offer, he adds, "I don't remember something like this on the Indian space and given how the series has been written smartly, incorporating the Indian emotion to it, I feel this can be something different." He also added, "Generally, on the web, things happen to be on the darker front, be it a thriller, or otherwise, and while that genre is likeable, but if we are bringing something different, then it is always a plus."

He also got talking about how he has been writing a lot, did a short film on his own, and he was seen on TV for a long time. When asked why is that, the actor says, "The reason is, a, I have not been getting something I want to do, and I don't want to do anything on TV. Since I have also been writing, getting a sense of creative satisfaction is important. For this series, I have also done the dialogues, and I have also written three songs, so it is a very holistic experience."

He also got talking about the audience on the web as far as India is concerned given how there are constant comparisons that are made, and said, "I feel we need to experiment a little more because we tend to stuff unnecessary nudity or sex, so that is there. We are somewhere hanging in the middle as far as the quality of content is concerned."

