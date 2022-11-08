EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar set to revive Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana, and Welcome with Firoz Nadiadwala

The COVID pandemic has changed the dynamics of the film business across the globe, wherein the relatively smaller and non-spectacle cinemas are failing to set the cash registers ringing. The two years have been a learning curve for the entire industry, and back in August, Pinkvilla informed the readers of how Akshay Kumar is revamping his style of working by stepping in for bigger theatrical experiences, and two hero films going forward. And now, we have learnt that Khiladi has put all his forces to revive three of his most loved franchises – Hera Pheri , Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana – with Firoz Nadiadwala.

“Over the years, Akshay Kumar and comedy have proved to be a lethal combo, and the actor has delivered few of the most iconic characters for Hindi cinema in this space, which have formed a part of pop culture too. 3 of his many loved characters are Raju from Hera Pheri, Guru Gulab Khatri from Awara Pagal Deewana, and Rajiv from Welcome. Come 2023, and he will be revisiting these characters one after the other with Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3,” revealed a source close to the development.

The projects have been in the news for a while now, but, things are finally moving in the right direction, as Akshay and his team have taken the responsibility to revive these projects and serve the audience with unlimited entertainment. “Akshay and Firoz have had multiple meetings over the last month, to get everything in place for these projects. The idea is to revive the three franchises and bring back the Hindi cinema audience in a big way. The three films fit the bill of post covid content, to create genuine excitement in the audience. The talks are on with 3 top directors (we will bring more on this soon), and we expect an official announcement on one of the three projects in the next few months,” the source added. Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that Anand Pandit is also teaming up with Firoz on the franchises.

Akshay Kumar's line up

Apart from Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3, the other projects that Akshay is looking to kick off in the coming two years including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff, Jolly LLB 2 with Arshad Warsi and Housefull 5 featuring Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.