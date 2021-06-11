  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to shoot for VFX portions for Prithviraj as he returns to the sets

As the restrictions are reduced in the city, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar is back on the sets of his epic film, Prithviraj. The actor is also set to begin shooting for Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan next month.
June 11, 2021
After staying at home for a couple of months amid the second wave of COVID 19, Akshay Kumar is back on the sets of his epic film, Prithviraj. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor has returned to Yash Raj Films' studio to shoot for some VFX portions of the film. It is exclusively learnt that as Akshay has returned on the sets, he will be canning some VFX shots for the film in which he will be seen essaying the role of the King Prithviraj Chauhan from the Chahamana dynasty. 

The film will also mark the debut of Manushi Chhillar who will be seen as Sanyogita. Apart from Akshay and Manushi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in important roles. Recently, the historical film landed in a controversy over its title with the Karni Sena. The Karni Sena demanded a change in the title of the film to 'Hindu Samrat Veer Yoddha Prithviraj'. Not just this, they demanded that the film should be screened before the release for the Rajput society. 

Amid all the buzz related to the film, the Khiladi Kumar has now returned to the sets to shoot for the pending portions of the film. Prithviraj is being directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is backed by Yash Raj Films. Besides this, Akshay recently was in the headlines as he welcomed Bhumi Pednekar on board his other film, Raksha Bandhan. Reportedly, Raksha Bandhan will go on floors in the third week of June. Post this, Akshay will return to the sets of Ram Setu with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

Also Read|Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj in trouble with Karni Sena as they want title changed; Reminds of Padmaavat incident

