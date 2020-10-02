EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom teaser to be launched in the first week of October

Akshay Kumar, along with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi recently wrapped up shoot of Bell Bottom in Scotland. And now, the team is also ready with their first teaser.

was the first Bollywood star to begin shoot, post the Covid scare in the country. While the superstar had several films in the pipeline, he went ahead with the UK schedule of Jackky Bhagnani's next production venture Bell Bottom first. They have completed the schedule without any issue and the team now plans to give the fans an insider's glimpse into the world they have created.

A source tells us, "The Bell Bottom team has decided to launch a 1-minute long teaser for the audiences. They have already cut out the promo, but they are giving finishing touches to the same. The plan is to unveil the promo on October 4, but there could be a day or two-delay in the music and editing. But the Bell Bottom teaser is definitely releasing in the first week of October. It won't reveal much about the film but just give the viewer an experience of what to expect from the film. It was Akshay and Jackky's idea to launch a teaser almost six months away from its release."

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar presents Bell Bottom poster on becoming FIRST film in the world to start & wrap up amid pandemic

Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit Tiwari, is based on the plane hijacks that took India by a storm in the early 1980s. Akshay, who plays a spy in the action espionage thriller, will unravel the conspiracy theory that worked behind the series of incidents. Lara Dutta essays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was in power at that time, whereas Vaani Kapoor plays Akki's wife in the film. Bell Bottom has a few days of shoot left which will be completed in Mumbai and is planned for an April 2021 release in the theatres.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×