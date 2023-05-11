EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 global music rights & Hindi satellite TV sold to Bhushan Kumar for 60 crore

Allu Arjun has become a force to reckon with across the country post the release of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. The brands have been keen to get him on board as the national ambassador and there is a long que of producers wanting to collaborate with him. And the craze in the masses has resulted in the Sukumar directed Pushpa: The Rule becoming hotter than ever before. The non theatrical rights of the film across languages are being sold for record amounts as the film is heating up for a Summer 2024 release.

Bhushan Kumar bets big on Pushpa 2

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bhushan Kumar has acquired the global music rights (all languages, including foreign) and the Hindi satellite TV rights of Pushpa: The Rule for a very good amount in the range of Rs 50 to 60 crore. This is one of the biggest blanket deals signed by a banner for merely the music and satellite rights. “T Series is a market leader of India when it comes to music and they are all excited to take the DSP composed album to a global platform with Pushpa: The Rule. The music of Pushpa: The Rise is a range all across and the hype is expected to manifold with the album of its sequel. Big plans are in place for the jukebox of Pushpa 2, and things will start rolling out at the right time. It’s a good deal cracked by the banner with producers of Pushpa,” revealed a source close to the development.

The satellite TV rights for Hindi have also been acquired by Bhushan Kumar. “T Series shares a great rapport with all the satellite players and the same will be commissioned to a TV partner. Bhushan Kumar and T Series will reap long term benefits from the deal,” the source added.

Allu Arjun committed to do a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also doing a feature film for T Series, which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The yet untitled Allu Arjun film is expected to take off after Vanga is done with Animal and Spirit. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde joins Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews’ next thriller titled Koi Shaq