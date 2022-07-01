EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday to wrap Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by mid-July & jump to Liger promotions

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses from the current generation. She might be just a couple of movies old in the industry but has easily paved the way into the hearts of the people. Her last release Gehraiyaan saw her in a challenging role and fans loved to see her in the film. Well, the actress has a list of exciting films in her kitty and one of them is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav. We have learnt that Ananya will wrap up this film's shoot by mid-July.

A source close to Ananya Panday has exclusively revealed that she has been shooting non-stop for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan since June in Mumbai. She is mostly shooting in the night for the film. It is said that she will complete shooting for this film by mid-July and then jump to Liger promotions right after. While nights have been reserved for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the actress is making sure to not compromise on her other commitments. She is completing all other commitments during the day. Ananya will literally jump from one film to another as Liger gears up for the August release.

Meanwhile, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. It is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age. Talking about Liger, it is helmed by Puri Jagganadh. She will be starring in this much-talked-about Pan India movie ‘Liger’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year.

