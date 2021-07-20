EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi on being a father again: ‘Neha and I had discussed about having a sibling for Mehr’

Almost three years after welcoming their first child and daughter, Mehr, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to welcome their second child. On Monday, Angad and Neha announced that they are expecting their second child with a family photo, in which Neha can be seen flaunting her baby bump. We reached out to Angad and the actor is of course excited to welcome a new member to the family. “It’s the most beautiful experience ever,” he exclaims.

Angad believes that no amount of success, work, money or award can make a person feel so special. He explains, “To have a child is a blessing from the universe and not everybody is blessed to be in this situation. We are really happy.” The actor reveals that the two had discussed the idea of having a second kid in the past. “We had discussed thinking of having a sibling for Mehr. But we didn’t know, it would be so soon. We are grateful that it has happened at the right time.”

While Neha is keeping well in terms of health, Angad insists that it’s challenging “because she is pregnant again after almost 3 years.” He adds, “It’s a different experience and not easy on her. But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind. We are happy to bring in a new family member soon. For me, her health is of prime experience.”

Angad was down with COVID when Neha was in the early days of pregnancy again. The actor believes that it’s a feeling that can’t be explained until one experiences it. He signs off describing weddings and starting a family as the most beautiful feeling ever. “Nothing can be bigger than this. The relationship of a parent and kid is the most empowering. I always wanted to be a young father as that enables one to grow with the children. I want to be in a space where I can be their friend while growing up,” he concludes.

Neha and Angad tied the knot in a secret wedding back in May 2018. Later that year, the lovebirds also welcomed their daughter Mehr who is now two-years-old. Expanding their family, Neha and Angad may welcome their second child at the end of this year or in January if the actress is currently in her first trimester.