EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap on resuming shoots: It's a little scary to shoot; May begin post production

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most renowned filmmakers we have in India. The director has Choked releasing on Netflix this week in June. Maharashtra Government has now announced that shoots in the city can be resumed with proper approvals. The producers are currently figuring out ways to begin shooting with safety measures. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Anurag if he is relieved with the decision.

"For some people, it is about survival and I get it but I don't think I have the courage currently to go out and begin shooting. It is a little scary to shoot while maintaining social distancing and I am not currently ready to take that risk. I might start a few post-production works because that is still achievable while maintaining social distance. I will first wait and see how others are doing it before putting anyone at risk. I am not thoroughly convinced honestly," Anurag said.

Kashyap also said that lockdown 5.0 has finally got to him too. "Earlier, I was enjoying writing and everything but now I think it is getting to me. I can't seem to write anymore. It is just getting to me slowly in the last few days," Anurag added.



Choked revolves around a cash-strapped, frustrated bank cashier Sarita Pillai finds a surprise stash of cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night. Her stagnated life finds a new direction. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.

