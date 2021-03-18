EXCLUSIVE: Aparshakti Khurana & wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first child

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja had tied the knot in 2014, and had reportedly met for the first time during a dance class in Chandigarh

Earlier this year, and Virat Kohili became parents to a beautiful baby girl, Vamika. In February, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby boy, and more recently and Kareena Kapoor Khan also became parents for the second time. We have now learnt that another B-town couple is gearing up for parenthood. A source informs, that Dangal actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are going to become parents soon

“Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti are expecting their first child. The baby is expected to arrive in September, and their family is extremely happy for the couple. They can’t wait to welcome the newest addition in their family,” informs a source in the know. Apar and Aakriti had tied the knot in 2014, and had reportedly met for the first time during a dance class in Chandigarh. In January this year, Aakriti had posted a beautiful picture with Apar, the caption of which read, “The nice kind of sea, the nice kind of light and the best kind of boy”.

Aparshakti’s actor-brother Ayushmann Khurrana is also a father to two kids, Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Aparshakti is popularly known for his performances in films like, Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal, Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi, Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh and Amar Kaushik’s Stree. Meanwhile, Apar will next be seen in Satram Ramani’s Helmet, and in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming web show, Stardust. The latter marks Apar’s debut in the OTT world.

