EXCLUSIVE: Are Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja living in separate houses? Latter says, ‘Woh kabhi kabhi office me so jate hai’

Sunita Ahuja, never one to hold back, recently shared her thoughts on living separately from her husband, Govinda. She explained that their differing routines play a big role in their arrangement. Govinda often ends up falling asleep at the office, and knowing that Sunita wakes up early—sometimes at 3 or 4 AM—his sleep gets disturbed when she rises, especially since he usually sleeps till 3 or 4 AM himself.
In an exclusive interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja said, “Humara 2 ghar hai; opposite ek mera bungalow bhi hai. Hum flat mein rehte hain. Mera mandir mere bachche sab. Toh unko kya, wo meeting ke liye unko late ho jaata hai.” (We have two homes, and opposite, there's also my bungalow. We live in a flat, and my temple and children are there. So, sometimes he’s late because of meetings).
She added, “Unko baat karne ka bahut shauk hai. Hum teen ghar mein hain, mein, meri beti aur mera beta, hum bahut kam baat karte hain kyunki mujhe aisa lagta hai aap over jab baat karte ho, that’s a waste of energy. Kuch kaam ki baat ho rahi hai toh phir samajh mein aata hai, par faltu ki baat karna mere ko pasand nahi hai aur na mere bachcho ko pasand hai.” (He loves talking a lot. We three are at home—me, my daughter, and my son. We don't talk much because I feel that over-talking is a waste of energy. If it’s something important, then it makes sense, but unnecessary talking isn’t something my children or I like).
She further continued, “Aur Govinda opposite hai. Koi faltu bhi aayega, na wo bolega, Baith ke baat karo. Wo kabhi kabhi office mei hi so jaate hai. Unko pata hai ki mei 4 baje uthungi, 3 baje uthungi, unka bhi neend disturb hota hai kyunki wo sote hai 3-4 baje hai. Pata nai karta kya hai wo.” (Govinda is the opposite. Even if someone comes unnecessarily, he’ll say, 'Sit down and talk.' He sometimes ends up sleeping at the office. He knows I wake up at 4 or 3 AM, and his sleep gets disturbed because he sleeps at 3-4 AM. I don’t know what he does).
Sunita Ahuja then continued, “Kitna meine samjhaya thoda routine mein raho, vyayam karo. Dhoop mein tum exercise karte ho. Acha bhi nahi hai skin ke liye. Is liye hum chamakte hain aur wo dhamakte bhi nahi hain. (I’ve explained so much to him about maintaining a routine and exercising. He exercises in the sun, which isn’t good for the skin. That's why we glow, and he doesn’t).
