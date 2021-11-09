EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor to begin Kuttey shoot from tomorrow; Will skip Christmas and New Year holiday

After calling it a wrap on Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor is all set to commence work on his next, Kuttey, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan, from tomorrow in Mumbai. The actor will be shooting for the comic thriller non stop over a period of next 60 days before calling it a film wrap. In-fact, he wouldn’t be taking any breaks for Christmas or New Year too.

“The film begins tomorrow and is said to be an amazing script that will take the audience by surprise. Arjun will be shooting non stop for the film, in-fact, he has even cancelled his Christmas and New Year holiday to shoot for the film in a start to finish schedule. The actor is already prepping for the character and is all excited to go on floors tomorrow,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film was announced with a teaser a couple of months back and was the talking point of the town with the entire industry welcoming Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan. It’s a dark comedy and the production house’s official during the announcement read, "Neither do they bark, nor do they growl. They just bite. Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, Kuttey also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Radhika Madan.

Apart from Kuttey, the other films in Arjun’s kitty include Lady Killer with Ajay Bahl, and the yet untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham. The actor will be switching to the two aforementioned projects next year after calling it a wrap on Kuttey. The actor was last seen in the horror comedy, Bhoot Police, which paired him alongside Saif Ali Khan for the film. The makers have time and again spoken about their plans of turning it into a franchise and the script work is currently in progress. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

