EXCLUSIVE: Atul Agnihotri & Rajkumar Gupta to get into pre-production of Veteran from December
Rajkumar Gupta in the past has directed films like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica, and Raid to name some. Read details
Back in February 2019, this author had reported that Atul Agnihotri has acquired remake rights of Korean based cop thriller, Veteran. Back in the day, the filmmaker was on the lookout for the right director to adapt this tale for the Indian audience. And now, we can confirm that the producer has locked Rajkumar Gupta to be at the helm of affairs. According to sources close to the development, Rajkumar Gupta is presently working on the script and screenplay draft of the film.
“Rajkumar Gupta signed on with Atul Agnihotri for a feature film a couple of years back. He has a great knack of telling dramatic thrillers, and Veteran falls right in his alley of filmmaking. Over the last six months, he is working to tweak the script for Hindi speaking audience and intends to start the pre-production work of the film from the month of December,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the casting calls for the film will also begin around December.
“Both Atul and Gupta intend to approach the actors once they have the entire film on paper, with some action designs sorted for the action set pieces too. It’s a two-hero film, and the idea is to get one senior and one younger actor on board to play the antagonist and protagonist. Hence, the process is underway to develop characters that justify two big actors,” the source added.
Rajkumar Gupta in the past has directed films like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica, and Raid to name some. He has been intending to make a biopic on India’s most celebrated spy, Ravindra Kaushik aka. Black Tiger too, however, the idea had to be dropped as the rights for the biopic had lapsed. Atul Agnihotri on the other hand is presently all focused on the launch pad of his daughter, Alizeh Agnihotri.
Her film is presently on floors and is expected to be wrapped up with a schedule in Mumbai soon next month. The yet untitled film is directed by Jamtara fame, Soumendra Padhi. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Veteran.
