EXCLUSIVE: Atul Agnihotri & Rajkumar Gupta to get into pre-production of Veteran from December

Back in February 2019, this author had reported that Atul Agnihotri has acquired remake rights of Korean based cop thriller, Veteran. Back in the day, the filmmaker was on the lookout for the right director to adapt this tale for the Indian audience. And now, we can confirm that the producer has locked Rajkumar Gupta to be at the helm of affairs. According to sources close to the development, Rajkumar Gupta is presently working on the script and screenplay draft of the film.

“Rajkumar Gupta signed on with Atul Agnihotri for a feature film a couple of years back. He has a great knack of telling dramatic thrillers, and Veteran falls right in his alley of filmmaking. Over the last six months, he is working to tweak the script for Hindi speaking audience and intends to start the pre-production work of the film from the month of December,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the casting calls for the film will also begin around December.