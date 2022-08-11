EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday joined by Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa in Dream Girl 2

Ever since the release and the subsequent success of director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor’s Dream Girl in 2019, it was reported that a sequel of this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is in the works. Recently, Pinkvilla had reported that the makers have roped in Ananya Panday to play the leading lady in the second part. We now have another update on this much awaited project. We have heard that Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have joined the cast of Dream Girl 2.

This will be Ayushmann and Seema’s fourth film together after Sharat Katariya’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Amar Kaushik’s Bala. According to a source close to the development, Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have pivotal roles in the film and came onboard recently. Interestingly in 2012, Rawal had made a cameo in Rajesh Mapuskar’s Ferrari Ki Sawaari, which had featured Seema Pahwa. Paresh Rawal was last seen in Hitesh Bhatia’s Sharmaji Namkeen.

Reportedly, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and Sara Ali Khan were earlier in the running for the leading lady’s part in Dream Girl 2, but Ananya Panday has finally bagged the role. Meanwhile, Ananya is presently busy promoting Puri Jagannadh’s Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, and will also be seen next in Arjun Varain Singh’s Zoya Akhtar backed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, and will next feature in director Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G.

Dream Girl 1 was headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Raaz.

