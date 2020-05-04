EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on SHOCKING casting couch experience: 'He asked me to show him my tool'

Ayushmann Khurrana discusses his journey, also talks about an incident where he was sexually propositioned for a lead role, by a casting director. Watch the video inside.

Ayushmann Khurrana, despite having a rather slow start at cinemas, has turned out to be a huge money spinner at the box office in the last three years. In fact, with seven consecutive successes, he's on a career high right now. Here, he discusses his journey - the rejections he faced, when he got replaced in films because an A-list actress didn't want to share screen opposite him and also spoke about his horrid casting couch experience.

Talking about the horrific incident where he was sexually propositioned, he tells us, "A casting director had told me, 'I'll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.' I told him I'm straight and I politely refused his offer." This might shock many who believe that women are the only victims of casting couch in Bollywood. Several men have also been subjected to such situations and it's a sad reality.

But Ayushmann also shared that it's been a long standing journey for him, where he's not lost hope. "Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave. So I have faced rejections. Also, I'm well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don't think I would be able to handle it if it came now. Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years."

