EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar to headline Karan Boolani’s directorial debut 'Thank You For Coming'

Ever since her debut, Bhumi Pednekar has headlined socially relevant films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Badhaai Do to name a few. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actress has come on board Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani’s directorial debut titled Thank You For Coming.

“The term coming in the title has a different meaning and suggested by the title, it’s another social comedy. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor under her banner and is in conversation with another leading producer to come on board as the studio partner. The team has silently started shooting for the film in Delhi and are in the process of calling it a wrap by the end of this month,” revealed a source close to the development.

There is a high possibility of this being a direct to digital release, given that it isn’t exactly a theatrical friendly subject. It is being said that, even Anil Kapoor is a part of this project in a key role, however, we still await a confirmation about his involvement in the film. “The film will be ready for release in the next couple of months. An official announcement about the title and star cast will be made once the shoot is wrapped up,” the source added.

Bhumi meanwhile has two films ready for release in 2022 – Raksha Bandhan and Govinda Naam Mera. The actress is also expected to start shooting for the Anubhav Sinha directed Bheed soon, which marks her reunion with Rajkummar Rao. Karan Boolani has been planning to make a directorial debut soon, and he is finally living his dream by being on the set as a director.

