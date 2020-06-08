EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar on OTT vs Theatre release: If the platform supports film correctly, it is OK

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bhumi Pednekar shares her opinion on the OTT vs theatre release debate. Read.

The major debate currently in the industry is over the OTT release of movies. The theatre owners expressed their disapproval over the same, but the filmmakers maintained that this is the need of the hour. One of the first films to release on OTT is Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo. While in a conversation with us said that it depends on the content and scale of the movie, Anurag Kashyap said that he understands both sides but piling up content will end up worsening the situation. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Bhumi Pednekar her views on the ongoing debate.

To this, she said, "Watching a film in a theatre is an ultimate experience and I don't think people will ever stop doing that. It is an experience; it is like an outing. What do we people in India have otherwise? Everybody is going and watching that one film; it is like a family outing for us. But there is a new medium and I thoroughly enjoy the content on it. But, I feel it is not entirely our call. It is really not my prerogative as an actor."

She added, "I think the producers have more at stake; it is business. There is a lot of money that goes behind making a movie and to hold a film for many months also requires a lot of money, so I don't understand the math behind it. But, if the OTT platform supports your film correctly, I think it is absolutely okay. But if it is a film that requires a theatrical experience, then one should wait."

