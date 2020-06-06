EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar on shoots resuming: I won't lie, I'm scared but we've to put money back in economy

In an exclusive chat with Bhumi Pednekar, we asked the actress if she is scared of apprehensive about resuming shoot given the spike in a number of cases in the last few days itself. Read.

Maharashtra Government finally gave a green signal to producers and broadcasters to begin shooting of their stalled projects and shows. The government sent out 16-page guidelines to the respective bodies to be followed while they resume shoots. In an exclusive chat with Bhumi Pednekar, we asked the actress if she is scared of apprehensive about resuming shoot given the spike in number of cases in the last few days itself.

To this, Bhumi said, "I truly believe that we have experts who are guiding us through this pandemic. Look at our population and the way we have still managed to handle this pandemic is something I am proud of. Yes, there have been casualties and we cannot deny that and my heart goes out for everyone who is suffering, who are vulnerable to it, the migrant crisis. But I feel if we don't resume work, what is the way forward?"

"It is scary, I won't lie. I also had apprehensions on how will I shoot, because it is such an intimate environment on a film set but you have got to do, what you have to. We will figure it out, we will do it collectively. If we just abide by the protocols that the Government has listed, I think it truly will make life easier than we think. We have to put money back in the economy, right? There are so many people whose livelihood is dependent on that one day of work I do," Bhumi added.

She further elaborated that she feels extremely proud of her fraternity to have come forward in the troubled times. "We as actors and a community have come together beautifully to help each other on individual levels but that is all we can do. Our contribution will not uplift the economy. You have daily wage earners who are scared that they will die of starvation than the disease. Seeing them come out, I feel emboldened too. I am ready, we have to do this. Look at Sir, that small add too gave us a little push."

