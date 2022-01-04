EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar confirms Prabhas’ cop avatar in Spirit; Also gives an update on Adipurush

There is no denying the fact that Prabhas has the biggest line up for an Indian actor at this point of time with films like Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar, Project K and Spirit under his kitty. And this is just the beginning and multiple producers have lined up outside his house with more proposals of mega budget entertainers. Three of the aforementioned five are being produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The producer informs that he wants to make films that cross the regional barriers. “Prabhas is a Pan India actor and abviously, as a producer I want to work on films which are Pan India. Saaho didn’t do the kind of business (that was expected). But his lowest business was also a hit business of Hindi movies,” he says, when asked about the collaboration with Prabhas. Opening up about the Om Raut directed Adipurush, Bhushan Kumar shares, “Adipurush is tailormade for Prabhas. He will be seen as Lord Ram in it and he has done a fabulous job. It’s our most awaited film and we are expecting to release it in 2022. It is Ramayana and will be a different visual treat for the audience.”

When asked to comment on Spirit with Prabhas and Bhushan keeps it short, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga made Kabir Singh and he knows the North Indian sensibilities. Spirit is a long way, but it will be a great film. Prabhas is playing cop for the first time in it.” Pinkvilla had previously reported that before moving on to Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will direct Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, which kicks off from Summer 2022.

Spirit is expected to go on floors in 2023 and is touted to be Prabhas’ 25th project and the makers are going all out to make it a special venture for the Rebel star and his fans. Watch the video interview with Bhushan Kumar below and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

