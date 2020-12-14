EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood's Favourite Chef Kelvin Cheung Arrested in Delhi for duping Bastian co owner of USD 200K

A source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that chef Kelvin Cheung was brought by train from Delhi to Mumbai on Monday morning and has been taken to Khar Police station. Read details below.

The chef behind Mumbai’s celeb-favourite restaurant Bastian, who had all of Bollywood from Tiger Shroff to Ananya Panday, eating out of his hands, Kelvin Cheung has been arrested by Mumbai Police today morning.. A source told us that the Chef was brought by train from Delhi to Mumbai in the morning... He was taken to Khar Police station & later in the afternoon he will be shifted to Taloja Jail.

Khar police on 4th December registered a first information report (FIR) against chef Kelvin Cheung and his father Chi Ping Cheung under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint of Ranjit Bindra.

Mumbai police arrested a popular Canada-born chef for cheating a Bandra-based known seafood restaurant’s co-owner Ranjit Bindra for duping of USD 200,000.

Reportedly, Cheung had been working at Bindra’s office for a long time as chef... “While working in the Bandra restaurant, Cheung offered Bindra to invest in his plans to invest in popular restaurant franchises in Chicago and Los Angeles with the help of his father... In 2015, the complainant had invested USD 200,000 in multiple transactions,”

However, Cheung had suddenly quit his association with the restaurant last year citing his father’s demise. Moreover, Cheung had allegedly started ignoring Bindra. Therefore, Bindra decided to file a complaint.

After an abrupt exit from Bastian last July and moving back home to the States, the 39-year-old chef returned to India in just six months.. And he began his second innings in Delhi... When, Bindra learnt that Cheung has returned to India... He hoped to get his money back, and hence approached police and registered a complaint...

And after all verifications & investigation, Mumbai Police decided to arrest him..

Credits :Pinkvilla

