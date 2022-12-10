EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone looks super glam in a yellow bikini in a new still from Pathaan

Ever since the first still of Deepika Padukone in a golden monokini from a new song from Pathaan was released, the internet has been literally set on fire. Saturday morning too just seems to have gotten a bit hotter as a new still of the actress in a yellow bikini has been released and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her. Deepika has looked incredibly hot in many of her films like Cocktail, Happy New Year, Gehraiyaan, etc but Siddharth Anand says the makers wanted to present her in her most glamorous avatar yet in Pathaan.