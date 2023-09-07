EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday on plans of watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; talks about Dream Girl 2's success

Ananya Panday has been receiving immense praise for her role in Dream Girl 2, where she played Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest, Pari. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she discussed the film's success and shared her thoughts on the current industry landscape. Ananya also mentioned her plans to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and talked about her cameo in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ananya Panday on success of Dream Girl 2 and watching Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday discussed the success of her latest movie, Dream Girl 2. She expressed her happiness, stating, “It's a great feeling. The biggest, most rewarding feeling is the love of the audience, the way they have accepted the film. They're already going in and watching it multiple times, we have got so much love from everyone's stories, views and posts. I got so many messages, calls. It is really one of those films that has been loved by the audience and accepted wholeheartedly.” On being asked whether she anticipated the success, Ananya replied, “I was very nervous about how people would think of me, if they'll accept me in a role like this, if they could believe that I would be able to play a girl from Mathura. But my character Pari has gotten so much love, so it was very overwhelming and I feel very grateful.”

Ananya also shared her thoughts on the recent success streak in Bollywood, expressing her excitement, saying, “As an actor, I am very excited because as an industry we all are very happy that cinemas are back. And not just the big budget, but even mid and small budget films are working. The audiences are hungry to watch all kinds of movies. That's a great feeling and as an audience I am so excited. I haven't been able to watch every movie so far but I have watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and I am going to watch Jawan (on September 7). So, it's just a great time for cinema.”

Ananya Panday on cameo in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Pre Kahaani

Ananya also shared her experience shooting a cameo for Karan Johar's movie. She fondly recalled, “It was amazing. I wanted to be an actor because of Karan. I have grown up watching his movies and I used to dance on his songs so to actually be dancing in a song that's directed by Karan Johar, I think I pinched myself a 100 times that day on set. I remember when he called me, he didn't even complete his sentence and I was like I would be doing cartwheels in the back just to be featured in the song that you're directing. It was everything and more. The day on the set was a full blast and I think Ranveer killed it as Rocky. He is a huge inspiration to me and he keeps the vibe on set so happy and so much fun. It was one of the best working days as an actor, a huge milestone.”

Ananya's close friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, are also preparing to enter the film industry. When asked if she has any advice for them, Ananya replied, “I don't think I am anyone to give them any advice because I am also starting out myself and I am very new. I think they're both doing a great job when they're under the guidance of the people that they are working with. But I would just tell them to kind of have fun and enjoy.”

