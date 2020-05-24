EXCLUSIVE: A fan asks Sonakshi Sinha if she ever dated Shahid Kapoor; her reply is bang on

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha answers a fan question on if she was ever dating Shahid Kapoor. Read.

is one person who is all hearts and not someone who minces her words. In a new, Pinkvilla asked a few fans sent questions to Sonakshi, in an exclusive chat. From her fitness regime to her dating rumours with , Sonakshi answered it all earnestly. When a fan asked if she was really dating or considering dating Shahid Kapoor while they shot for R Rajkumarr, and if it made things awkward between them, Sonakshi said that they usually laughed it off.

"I feel like sometimes people just, these rumours just start, people don't have many things to talk about. When two single people are shooting, they are like, 'oh what to do, Chalo let's start a rumour. It is quite funny. It did not bother me. Shahid and Me are good friends even today. At that time, we would laugh it off too. It never bothered us," she clarified.

She also opened up on her marriage plans and relationship status. Sonakshi was last seen in Kalank where her role was much appreciated. Sonakshi has Bhuj: The Pride of India releasing this year which also stars , Sanjay Dutt among others.

About her fitness regime, the actress said that right now, she is not following any diet but she does make it a point to work a lot on her body in order to remain in size. She also wished that her metabolism could change so that she could eat carefree.

