EXCLUSIVE: A fan asks Sonakshi Sinha if she ever dated Shahid Kapoor; her reply is bang on
Sonakshi Sinha is one person who is all hearts and not someone who minces her words. In a new, Pinkvilla asked a few fans sent questions to Sonakshi, in an exclusive chat. From her fitness regime to her dating rumours with Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi answered it all earnestly. When a fan asked if she was really dating or considering dating Shahid Kapoor while they shot for R Rajkumarr, and if it made things awkward between them, Sonakshi said that they usually laughed it off.
"I feel like sometimes people just, these rumours just start, people don't have many things to talk about. When two single people are shooting, they are like, 'oh what to do, Chalo let's start a rumour. It is quite funny. It did not bother me. Shahid and Me are good friends even today. At that time, we would laugh it off too. It never bothered us," she clarified.
She also opened up on her marriage plans and relationship status. Sonakshi was last seen in Kalank where her role was much appreciated. Sonakshi has Bhuj: The Pride of India releasing this year which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt among others.
About her fitness regime, the actress said that right now, she is not following any diet but she does make it a point to work a lot on her body in order to remain in size. She also wished that her metabolism could change so that she could eat carefree.
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
It is a shame that except kareena, everyone else keeps denying they dated him. whereas he talks about this phase before his marriage as he was ultimate playboy of the bollywood.
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
She's regaled to item dances now .she's done that in her past couple of films .
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Then why did she post a tweet as early as his reception started in mumbai that she was going to bed early. You don't go to bed early on your friend's reception day, you tweet that to curb all the questions from media and fans beforehand as to why did you not attend his reception while being in the city.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Sonskshi who ? When was her last substantial role ?