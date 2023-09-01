EXCLUSIVE: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says budget doesn’t decide fate of the film; ‘It’s more about…’

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has emerged as a cinematic masterpiece and has captivated audiences, etching its name in the history of Indian cinema once again. The powerful performances, compelling narrative and heart-touching storyline won hearts across the nation and the film has crossed Rs 482.45 crores on its 21st day and still there’s no stopping its triumph. Gadar 2 has created a storm at the box office and has broken multiple records, however, the makers of the film have often spoken about the budget of the film.

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on the budget of the film

Expressing his views on the relation between the budget and the success of the film director Anil Sharma said, “The budget of the film plays an important role but it moreover depends on the script of the film, like Tara Singh’s house if we wanted it could be a huge mansion, a huge set and a lot more but that wasn’t the requirement of the film. It was more about how big Tara Singh can become as he’s a truck driver, his wife belonged to a well-to-do family but how big she could also make it, it had to be realistic.”

He added, “The film is made on a budget of around Rs 60 crores and beyond that we’ve not put a single rupee in the making, we always wanted to make a real and rustic film, we didn’t spend a lot on VFX, as I’ve said earlier we did more than 500 real blasts, we exploded 20-25 trucks, we took many risks. Just like we did in Gadar : Ek Prem Katha, how everything was shot in real life, we did the same for Gadar 2. A budget doesn’t decide if a film will be a hit, it definitely matters but it doesn’t decide the fate of the film. A film requires a script and dedication towards it rather than focusing on the budget, it’s more about how you make it large with minimal expenditure and in that capacity and I’d like to wholeheartedly thank my team and Zee Studios for making this possible.”

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is inching extremely close to the Rs 500 crore mark. Gadar 2 beautifully takes ahead the legacy of Tara Singh and Sakina and the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles. Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

