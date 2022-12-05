EXCLUSIVE: Govinda Naam Mera’s Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani admire Sridevi’s comic timing

All eyes are on Vicky Kaushal , Kiara Advani , and Bhumi Pednekar ever since their film Govinda Naam Mera has been announced. A lot of hype has been created about the film ever since the trailer has been released. Well, fans are eagerly waiting to see the film which is releasing on December 16. In a movie that relays humor with the essence of a thriller, timing becomes a crucial element. Some actors have carved a niche for themselves for their comic sense and have become synonymous with the title, inspiring several actors in the process. The leading ladies of the film Kiara and Bhumi in an exclusive interview admired late actress Sridevi’s comic timing.

Bhumi Pednekar says, “In women, for me the ultimate performer for comedy has to be Sridevi ma'am. She was so phenomenal, some of her best performances have happened when she has attempted comedy and she’s somebody I’ve drawn a lot of energy from.”

For Kiara, “I absolutely love Sridevi maam’s comic timing. I think she brought in so much exuberance and energy into every scene that had comic relief and she would make every situation so enjoyable. It is such a joy to watch her perform on screen.”

About Govinda Naam Mera

With a twisted love story, dramatic life, and ultimate chaos, will Govinda prove to be the underdog who emerges through this victorious circle? Exploring the happy-go-lucky life of Govind A Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), a struggling choreographer, the comedy thriller takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter, romance, and thrill. Wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani), the three actors come together for an unconventional love triangle with dramatic turns and twists.

Disney+ Hotstar will release this year’s biggest comedy thriller, Govinda Naam Mera, jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions. Presenting Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in an all-new avatar, the complete family entertainer has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, the mass entertainer will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 16th December, to kickstart the holiday season.