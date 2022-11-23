EXCLUSIVE: Here’s why Suniel Shetty feels Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are true superstars

Suniel Shetty is one actor who still enjoys a massive fan following despite being away from the big screen for quite some time now. The actor has created a mark in the industry and has created a benchmark for all new actors. He is all set to make his OTT debut and seems to be quite excited about this new venture. Pinkvilla got an opportunity to chat with the veteran actor and he opened his heart out about the current generation of actors and revealed who according to him fits in the bracket of a true blue superstar.

The moment Suniel Shetty was asked this question, without thinking twice he took the name of actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh. He further said, “There are a lot of kids who have it in them who are stars. You know who are superstars and don’t behave like them. You see a Tiger, you see a Ranbir, apne duniya me hai. Jo hai nahi…wo itne aise aise kar ke ghum rahe hai. Attitude should come from within. You should believe that I have attitude. Ye zabardasti ka jab attitude dalte ho na..button khule rakhne se aap macho nahi bante, ya six pack hone se aap macho nahi bante, lekin aap apne aap ko carry kaise karte ho, usse aap me wo baat aati hai.”

Suniel Shetty further took Shahid Kapoor’s name and said, “Shahid for me. Of course, I am not counting Salman and Ajay and Sanjay, Akshay and Shah Rukh. They are in a different league itself. I am talking about today’s generation. Shahid has maintained himself. Shahid is not 6 foot 2 but he looks larger than life. Good-looking boy, he knows how to carry his clothes, his children, and his family. That is stardom.”

Suniel Shetty on Akshay Kumar missing from Hera Pheri 3

Recently, the news of Akshay Kumar's exit from Hera Pheri 3 took the internet by storm. It all started after Paresh Rawal tweeted that Kartik Aaryan is a part of the third instalment. Netizens assumed that he has replaced Akshay. In no time, Khiladi Kumar confirmed at an event that he has exited the franchise because he didn't like the script. Fans of the most loved franchise were heartbroken and so was Suniel. He revealed that he was surprised after knowing about Akshay's exit. During the interview, Suniel was asked if he would miss Akshay in the third part since Raju and Shyam's chemistry is something that the audience love. He said, "Of course, I will and that was the intention that Raju, Shyam and Babu Rao should be together. But like I said, only next week will tell us where we stand and what is happening."