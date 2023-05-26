EXCLUSIVE: How will Gulshan Devaiah celebrate his birthday? Ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta 'has planned something’

Gulshan Devaiah is currently basking in the success of his recently released web series Dahaad, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah and others. The crime thriller series, which premiered on 12th May on Amazon Prime Video, has been garnering good reviews from audiences and critics alike. Gulshan Devaiah’s performance in the series has been lauded by one and all. The actor is all set to celebrate his birthday on 28th May, and in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor shared about his birthday plans.

Gulshan Devaiah to celebrate his birthday with ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Gulshan Devaiah shared about his birthday plans, and revealed that his ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta has something planned for his birthday. Gulshan called her his ‘best friend’ and said, “My ex-wife has planned something, I'm just going to go with the flow. She is my best friend so she has planned something. I don’t know what it is. It will probably be a really nice fancy meal at a fancy restaurant and then we'll see.”

Gulshan Devaiah and Greek actress Kallirroi Tziafeta got divorced amicably in 2020 after eight years of marriage. Gulshan has always been vocal about how they are still on great terms, and while they couldn’t make their marriage work, they have a great equation and are constantly in touch.

Gulshan Devaiah’s work front

Apart from Dahaad, Gulshan Devaiah was also recently seen in 8 A.M Metro, co-starring Saiyami Kher. The film follows the story of 2 strangers who keep bumping into each other in the metro, and find solace in each other’s company. As for Gulshan Devaiah’s upcoming projects, he will be seen in the comedy crime thriller Guns & Gulaabs alongside Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Dulquer Salman. He also has Duranga Season 2 and Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor.

