EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan gears up for Fighter's final leg of shoot; 3 songs and patch work wraps in October

Pinkvilla has been constant in giving updates on the Siddharth Anand-directed Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. On Independence Day, the makers launched a motion poster from the film to unveil the look of the principal cast. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Hrithik Roshan and the team are all set for the final leg of the Fighter shoot. According to sources close to the development, Hrithik begins shooting for Fighter tomorrow in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor to reunite for Fighter shoot on August 26

“It’s a week-long schedule in the city wherein Hrithik and Anil Kapoor will be shooting for some dramatic moments of the film’s climax. Following this, the team moves on to shoot for a party number. It’s a song choreographed by Bosco–Caeser and will be picturized on Hrithik, Deepika, and the other members from the cast. The duo is all excited to shoot for their first-ever dance number over a period of 6 days in the city,” revealed a source close to the development.

This would be followed by a shoot at international locations for Fighter, where Siddharth Anand will be shooting two more songs. “Siddharth loves to mount his films and display the scale in every frame. Fighter is his passion project and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable cinematic experience for the audience. From the action blocks to dramatic confrontations and the music – Siddharth is ensuring larger-than-life elements in all aspects. Music has always been USP for his cinema, and the three melodies as well as the visuals of the three songs will be the talk of the town upon the launch,” the source added. Among the two songs to be shot abroad is a romantic ballad and the other is a fun dance number, both of which are composed by Vishal – Shekhar.

Fighter shoot expected to wrap up by 2nd half of October

Following the dramatic portions that start tomorrow and three-song shoots, the Fighter team will reunite for the last and final stint in Mumbai. “It’s a short shoot of patch work in the early part of October and the makers intend to call it a wrap by 2nd half of October,” the source shared. Talking of Fighter, a major chunk of the film is already in the post-production with DNEG working on the visual effects. “Siddharth shot for the action blocks and aerial shots in advance giving enough time to the VFX team to bring out a polished version of the sequences. He kept songs and dramatic scenes for the end, and is all set to bring his film during the Republic Day weekend,” the source concluded.

Fighter is written by Ramon Chibb and is all set to hit the big screen on January 25, 2024. It is the third collaboration of Siddharth Anand with both Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and the first ever for the two leads together. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

