EXCLUSIVE: ‘I keep telling Varun Dhawan to not make Raja Babu, I want to do it’ says Ranveer Singh

Rohit Shetty , Ranveer Singh , Pooja Hegde , Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma are all excited for the release of their Christmas 2022 entertainer, Cirkus. Ahead of the film’s release on December 23, Pinkvilla got in an exclusive conversation with the team of Cirkus at the first ever Pinkvilla Masterclass. The team sounded very confident of their entertainer and are hoping that the audience shower their love to the film upon its’ release. As the film features both Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double role, we got nostalgic discussing the double role films of Hindi cinema.

The conversation was full of anecdotes as Rohit Shetty informed how his father was the stunt choreographer of Seeta Aur Geeta and his mother being Hema Malini’s body double in the same film. As we came closer to the 90s, Ranveer confessed being a huge fan of Judwaa and Raja Babu. He said, “Judwaa is another favorite film of mine alongside Raja Babu. I have seen these movies maximum number of times. And what music!” He further added, “Varun (Dhawan) keeps doing these movies man, and I keep telling him, ‘Kuch Bhi Karna, Raja Babu maat karna’ (I want to do it).”

Rohit Shetty agreed to Ranveer’s statement and quickly shared his thoughts too. “Yes, Varun is very good in comedies.” The Cirkus team also open up about other double role films from the era gone by, like the Dilip Kumar classic, Ram Aur Shyam, and the David Dhawan directed Aankhen among others. The team also opened up about the challenges of shooting a double role film in today’s time, wherein Ranveer confessed that playing two characters in the same film is a huge challenge.

Cirkus will entertain the audience, says Rohit Shetty

Shetty seemed confident about his comedy of errors. “Some people watched the film recently at YRF and they felt, it’s better than Golmaal. I am confident that Cirkus will entertain the audience. If you loved All The Best, Golmaal and Bol Bachchan, I feel, you will enjoy Cirkus too,” he said. Watch the full video below, as the Cirkus team ensured tons of entertainment while discussing their craft, their upcoming films and lot more.