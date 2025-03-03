Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor is head over heels in love with rumored BF Rahul Mody and we have proof; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor's rumored relationship with screenwriter Rahul Mody has consistently been grabbing attention on the internet. Though the two have not confirmed their relationship yet, the Stree actress often keeps dropping subtle hints; leaving fans in a tizzy. Most recently, the actress’s mobile wallpaper caught everyone’s attention, featuring a mushy moment between the lovebirds.

The birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted in the city while she was seen exiting her gym. In a video shared by the paps, the actress being her usual self, was seen spreading her vivacious energy. She obliged the stationed shutterbugs with a wave and bright smile before sitting in her car. However, this time what caught everyone’s attention was her phone wallpaper.

In the viral video, the actress’ lock screen image showcased a sweet and intimate moment between Shraddha and her rumored beau Rahul Mody. In the picture, Mody hugged the actress from behind and rested her chin on her left shoulder. The duo delightfully posed for a mirror selfie with a sweet smile.

During her latest appearance, Shraddha was seen in a full-sleeved white t-shirt paired with blue jogger pants and white slippers. She also carried a black side bag with hair left open and carried no make-up.

Nearly a week back, Shraddha and Rahul’s pictures from an economy flight went viral on the internet which showed the duo looking at the actress’ phone while they were engrossed in a deep discussion. The viral pictures showed the two comfortable and enjoying each other’s company.

Before that, they were also seen attending their friend’s wedding in Ahmedabad. The videos that circulated on the internet showed the Stree 2 actress walking up the stage where she greeted the bride and groom as well as their families while Mody walked behind her. Later, the duo was also seen posing with the newlywed couple.

On the professional front, Shraddha is yet to share an official update on her work projects. Nonetheless, she has highly-awaited Nagin in her kitty. It was only earlier this year in January that producer Nikhil Dwivedi shared a photo of the script, hinting at the film being ready to go on floors.