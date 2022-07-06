EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez signs on for Chetan Anand & Priya Rajvansh biopic - Pradeep Sarkar to direct

The story of Chetan Anand and his wife, Priya Rajvansh is all set to find its way on the big screen. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that filmmaker, Pradeep Sarkar is all set to direct the biopic of the veteran filmmaker/actor, Chetan Anand and his partner, Priya Rajvansh, which is set to go on floors within a month. It is produced by Deepak Mukut. That's not all, we have also learnt that Jacqueline Fernandez has come on board to reprise the role of Priya Rajvansh in this biopic set in the golden era of Indian cinema.

"Jacqueline Fernandez will be playing the character of Priya Rajvansh and she is damn excited to slip into this real life character. It would be the first biopic of her career and she has been extensively doing all the workshops to slip into the world that Pradeep Sarkar is trying to create," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that her look test is already done and the team has already starting working to recreate the iconic costumes from the era gone by. Priya Rajvansh has spent early days of her life in London, before making her debut as an actress in Hindi films.

Jacqueline aside, the makers are in the process of casting the male protagonist of the film to portray the role of Chetan Anand. A critically acclaimed star was locked for the film, but he had to back off at the last minute due to some logistical issues. The movie will chronicle the glamorous world of Hindi Cinema from 1921 and extend till the early 2000s. It will showcase the journey of Chetan Anand to become a global face for Indian cinema, the bond with brother, Dev Anand, his love affair with Priya Rajvansh as also the controversy and mysterious death of Priya in the early 2000s. "The story has multiple shades - from cinema to romance to some mystery. Everyone around is excited to take the film on floors in the month of August," the source added.

We reached out to producer Deepak Mukut for a confirmation, and the filmmaker confirmed saying, "There's nothing to hide in this. Yes, we are making a film on the lives of Chetan Anand and Priya Rajvansh. The ace filmmaker, Pradeep Sakar will be directing the film, with Jacqueline Fernandez as Priya. We are in the process of rope in an actor to play Chetan Anand. We go on floors very soon as the prep work has already begun."

