EXCLUSIVE: Jolly LLB 2 team is back. Akshay Kumar in advanced talks with Subhash Kapoor

After a successful collaboration on Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar is set for a reunion with Subhash Kapoor on a film to be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. Details.

After completing the shoot of Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, has now moved on to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot of his dream project, Ram Setu, which is being directed by Abhishek Sharma. Post the Mahurat, the team returns to Mumbai and 80 percent of the film will be shot against the chroma set up over multiple schedules at a studio in the city through the year. Akshay plays the role of archaeologist in the film. In the month of April, Akshay is also expected to move on to the Aanand L Rai directed Raksha Bandhan, at Filmcity in Mumbai. The actor has allotted 35 days for the film, most of which will be shot in a start to finish schedule.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay is in advanced talks for another exciting film. “Akshay is in talks to reunite with his Jolly LLB 2 director, Subhash Kapoor. The two have had multiple meetings over the last month, and are eager to collaborate on the film. It’s a typical Subhash Kapoor film, and in a space that Akshay fits the best. More details on the subject, genre and title are awaited,” revealed a source close to the development.

Akshay has 12 projects in the pipeline – Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Two films with Jackky Bhagnani, A film or two with Ekta Kapoor and The End. --

The film will be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani with Akshay himself. If all goes as planned, movie is targeting to go on the floors by mid of this year, in the same time frame as Mission Lion with Jagan Shakti was expected to begin. “There is some delay in Mission Lion and no clarity as to when it would take off, and hence, Akshay, Vashu Ji and Jackky are going ahead with Subhash Kapoor’s next first. The logistics are being worked upon,” the source added. Interestingly, the producer has offered as many as six films to Akshay – Bell Bottom, Mission Lion, Subhash Kapoor’s next, Mudassar Aziz’s next and another disaster action thriller (more on this once things materialise). While Mudassar’s film is not happening, one awaits a clarity on Mission Lion and the disaster action thriller.

We have also heard, Oh My God 2 is in the consideration for Akshay, but Paresh Rawal had denied the news on social media. The actor is indeed an industry in himself with as many as 12 project lined up – Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Two films with Jackky Bhagnani, A film or two with Ekta Kapoor, The End. Subhash Kapoor on the other hand also has Mughal with under his kitty, however, one doesn't know the status quo of the same. With film on the forefront, one wonders if Aamir is now confirmed to be doing another film this year before he moves onto the Mogul shoot in 2022.

