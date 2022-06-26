EXCLUSIVE: Kabir Singh or Good Newwz, Kiara Advani reveals the characters she would want to play in a sequel

Kiara Advani is one of the finest actresses in the Bollywood industry. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that she has indeed become one of the most bankable actresses in the industry. Kiara has been basking in the success of her recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan. And now her movie JugJugg Jeeyo too hit the theatres this Friday and is having a good run. Fans have been going gaga over her acting. Well, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla she opened up about the characters she played in her movie so far.

When asked which of her characters would she want to play again in a sequel? Kiara Advani replied, “I think it would be interesting to see most of my characters where they would go. Whether it was Nanki from Guilty or it was I think Monica in Good Newwz 2. I always tell Raj we should do Good Newwz 2. Or even Preeti from Kabir Singh, you know where did they go from there. So I feel that yeah with most of my characters I would like to see where they go.”

Meanwhile, talking about JugJugg Jeeyo opened to decent numbers on day 1 at the box office as it clocked Rs. 9 cr nett on day 1. The film got some sort of a start at the box office unlike most multiplex films this year, which were dead on arrival. The start on day 1 gave the film the much-needed talk it required for word-of-mouth to kick in. Day 2 of JugJugg Jeeyo has seen a good growth of 30-40 percent all across. The film is estimated to collect around Rs. 11.75 - 12.25 cr nett on its second day and it is a pretty good number for a multiplex-driven medium-budgeted film, most of which have suffered post-pandemic.

Talking about Kiara’s work front, she has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has a Telugu film, RC 15.

